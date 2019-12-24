Report: FBI looking into Bevin's pardons, one victim's family says there was 'wrongdoing'

The investigation into former Governor Matt Bevin's pardons continues.

Melinda Mills is the sister of Donald Mills, who was killed in 2014. She says she's not surprised that the FBI is reportedly investigating former Gov. Bevin's pardons. (WKYT)

The Courier Journal reports the FBI is asking questions about the pardons.

Donald Mills' family says they're not surprised that's happening.

Mills was killed in 2014. One of the people charged in connection to his death was pardoned earlier this month.

Patrick Baker served two years of his sentenced before Gov. Bevin pardoned him.

Melinda Mills is the sister of Donald Mills. She told WKYT she was shocked to learn Baker was being set free.

Mills says she is glad Bevin’s pardons are getting so much attention.

A state representative told the Louisville paper he had been contacted about an investigation but did not identify the agency. An FBI spokesperson says they cannot confirm or deny an investigation.

Mills says Baker's pardon was not surprising.

“We know there is wrongdoing. We want the attention it has got. Proven fact it was corruption, money, and politics involved. It is going to come out," said Mills.

Two Democratic state lawmakers have asked for an independent panel to look into the pardons.

Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, has asked for a US attorney to investigate the pardons.

Meanwhile, Baker's attorneys are pushing for an investigation into the Kentucky State Police troopers who worked Baker's case, claiming Baker was framed.