Report: Former Louisville player donates $5,000 toward Jared Lorenzen funeral

A former Louisville player has pitched in to help cover the costs for the funeral of former Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen.

Patricia Traina of Forbes reports Jamon Brown, who currently plays for the Atlanta Falcons, made the donation through his foundation to the Lorenzen family.

“I guess you can say he was a legend and in the state of Kentucky, and for me, it's important to pay respect to those who came before me, whether they played for the University of Kentucky or Louisville,” Brown told Forbes.

Lorenzen died at 38 last week from health complications. His visitation is scheduled for July 10 at St. Pius X Church in Edgewood from 2 - 6 p.m. His burial service will take place immediately following visitation.

Brown, 26, has played for the Rams, Giants and Falcons during his time in the NFL. Lorenzen spent his NFL career with the Giants. The Louisville native was Second-team all ACC in 2014 with the Cardinals.