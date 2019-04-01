Report: John Calipari offered lifetime contract to stay at Kentucky

A report states Kentucky head coach John Calipari was offered a lifetime contract to stay with the Wildcats after UCLA showed a renewed interest in the coach.

Seth Davis with The Athletic reports the lucrative deal would slightly increase his compensation, which is already at $9.2 million this year.

Terms would be for 10 years along with a promise to be a paid lifetime ambassador when Calipari is done coaching.

UCLA offered Calipari a six-year, $48 million deal, but it has since moved on to other candidates after Calipari squashed any rumors of leaving.

Calipari has made the NCAA Tournament in all but one year since coming to Kentucky in 2009. He won a national championship in 2011-12 and reached the Final Four two other times.