Report: Kansas City Chiefs to hire Kentucky defensive coordinator Matt House

Kentucky defensive coordinator Matt House is expected to take an NFL job with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a report.

ESPN's Field Yates reports the Chiefs are expected to hire House as the team's linebackers coach.

WKYT has confirmed House traveled to Kansas City Friday to meet with officials.

The Chiefs made a change at defensive coordinator after the 2018-19 season, as the team's high-powered offense was sometimes offset by its defense which ranked near the bottom of the NFL. The team hired Steve Spagnuolo in January. House worked under Spagnuolo as an assistant with the St. Louis Rams.

Sources at UK tell WKYT House hasn't accepted the offer, and the university believed it was close to keeping him as of Thursday night. House hired prominent college coaching agent Jimmy Sexton in December.

Kentucky had one of the top defenses in the country in 2018.