Report: Kansas men's basketball receives notice of allegations from NCAA

According to a Yahoo! Sports report, the University of Kansas has received its notice of allegations from the NCAA.

The report says Kansas has been charged with lack of institutional control, three Level I violations in men's basketball and a head coach responsibility charge against head coach Bill Self. The Level I violations are partly connected to the recruitments of Billy Preston and Silvio De Sousa.

According to the report, there are court documents and testimony tied to the federal college basketball corruption cases over the past two years that include details of Adidas consultant T.J. Gassnola "conspiring to funnel approximately at least $90,000" to Preston's mother. Gassnola also testified that he paid thousands of dollars to De Sousa's guardian. Although, the report says he denied arranging a $20,000 payment that had been discussed on wiretap.

