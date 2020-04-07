Report: Keion Brooks returning to Kentucky for sophomore season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -- On Monday night, Keion Brooks' father confirmed to 247Sports and CatsPause.com that his son will return to Kentucky for his sophomore season.

In his freshman season, Brooks averaged 4.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in 15 minutes per game. He scored a career-high 15 points in a non-conference win over Fairleigh Dickinson back in December and scored 10 points in a SEC win over Arkansas in January.

He also scored 10 points in the season finale at Florida, helping the Wildcats storm back from 18 points down to beat the Gators.

 
