Report: Kentucky freshman Jemarl Baker enters transfer portal

Kentucky redshirt freshman Jemarl Baker is exploring the possibility of transferring to another school.

The University of Kentucky announced Wednesday afternoon that Baker entered the portal and will transfer. ESPN's Jeff Borzello first reported Baker had entered the transfer portal.

“I want to thank the Big Blue Nation for supporting me during my two years at Kentucky,” Baker said. “You are truly the best fans in the country and I’ve enjoyed my time here wearing the Blue and White.

The guard played in 28 games last season, averaging 2.3 points per game. He had a season-high eight points against Wofford in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

“We haven’t had many players leave us but in all cases we stay in touch and continue to try to help,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “In Jemarl’s case, his injury in his first year and even the early part of this year set him back a little bit, but I still believe he’s an impact player who can score and defend. He’s a better defender than people give him credit for, and we knew we could play him this season in any situation because we knew he was always going to defend. I appreciate everything he did for this program. Like any kid that leaves us, I’ll be watching his career from afar. We’ll always be here for him.”

Baker is from Menifee, California and came out of high school as one of the top three-point shooting prospects. He would shoot 31 percent from beyond the arc last season.