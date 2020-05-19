Report: Kentucky vs. Michigan in London postponed to 2022

Kentucky head coach John Calipari shouts instructions to his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -- According to Gary Washburn, National NBA writer for the Boston Globe, Kentucky's game vs. Michigan in London has been postponed to 2022.

The game was supposed to take place on December 6 of this year at the O2 Arena in London.

Kentucky is supposed to visit Michigan in 2021 and host the Wolverines in 2022. It is unclear if that current schedule will be revised.

 