Report: Lexington 4th in U.S. among cities with the largest number of e-cig users

A new report from HeyTutor ranks Lexington as having the fourth largest e-cigarette using community in the country.

Citing data from the CDC, the report notes that between 2017 and 2018, e-cigarette use among middle and high school students rose by 70%, representing 1.5 million new smokers.

During the same time period, the use of tobacco products increased by 38.3% among high school students and by 28.6% among middle school students.

While e-cigarettes are most popular among teens, the CDC only publishes metropolitan-level data for adults.

That being said, the national average of e-cigarette users among adults is 4.6%, compared to 8.7% in the Lexington-Fayette County area.

The city with the heaviest e-cigarette smoking population is Destin, Florida, with a 9.6% rate of adults using e-cigarettes.

For more information, the full report can be found here.

