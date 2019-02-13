Report: McGrath recruited to challenge Sen. McConnell in 2020

The highest-ranking Democrat in the United States is working to recruit retired fighter pilot Lt. Col. Amy McGrath to challenge Sen. Mitch McConnell in 2020.

Democrat Amy McGrath being interviewed on WKYT's "Kentucky Newsmakers" on May 24

Sen. Chuck Schumer invited McGrath to the Democratic Party headquarters last month to talk about the 2020 race, according to Mark Nickolas, McGrath's former campaign manager, who was speaking to Politico.

WKYT has reached out to Nickolas for comment.

McGrath narrowly lost her bid to unseat Rep. Andy Barr in Kentucky's Sixth Congressional District race in Nov. 2018.

In her concession speech, McGrath said she was thankful for the commonwealth's support during her candidacy.

"We all must remain engaged and not allow setbacks to be the reason we give up. Most importantly, thank you for your belief in the real soul of our country and for never giving up."