Report: NHL, NHLPA agree to 24-team playoff format

According to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, the NHL and the NHL Players' Association have agreed to a 24-team playoff format for the 2020 playoffs.

The report says the postseason will begin with a 24-team qualifying round and will feature a best-of-five series. According to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, the top four teams in each conference will automatically advance, though they will play separate round-robin tournaments to determine seeding in the first round.

The remaining 16 teams will then play best-of-five series, with the eight winners joining the eight teams that automatically qualified.

Once the 16-team field is set, the playoffs will continue with the traditional set of four, seven-game rounds.

A date has not been set for the resumption of the 2019-20 NHL season, but hope is that training camps will begin in July.