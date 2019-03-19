Report: PJ Washington wearing a walking boot after an injury

Kentucky forward PJ Washington is dealing with an injury days before the team's first round matchup against Abilene Christian.

The Courier Journal reports Washington's father Paul Washington said his son has been in a walking boot since Sunday for "precautionary reasons." UK Basketball has also confirmed his current status.

Washington leads Kentucky with 14.8 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game. He also has the best three-point shooting percentage on the team.

The team isn't expecting to provide further updates until Wednesday.

Kentucky plays 7:10 p.m. Thursday on WKYT.