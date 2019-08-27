Report: Papa John's to name Arby's president as new CEO

This July 17, 2018, file photo shows the corporate headquarters of Papa John's Pizza located on their corporate campus in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Updated: Tue 7:49 AM, Aug 27, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Papa John's is reportedly ready to appoint Arby's president as its CEO.

Bloomberg says Arby's President Rob Lynch will replace Steve Ritchie, according to "a person with knowledge of the matter."

The move would be Papa John's biggest since founder John Schnatter stepped down from the Louisville-based pizza chain's board following his use of a racial slur during a media training exercise.

Papa John's operates more than 5,000 stores around the world. Sales were down 12% in 2018, according to Bloomberg.

 
