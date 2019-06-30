Report: Southern Indiana mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

Officials with Indiana’s Clark County Health Department are reporting that mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Sister station WAVE reports that the mosquitoes were collected from eastern Jeffersonville, Indiana, just across the Ohio River from Louisville.

Officials say the positive result is not unusual for the area, but are recommending people to make use of a deet-containing bug spray, wear long sleeves and pants, and avoid being outdoors during dawn and dusk hours.

West Nile can lead to serious illness and even death in the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. Most people who are infected exhibit mild symptoms before recovering, including headaches, body aches, and fever.

To prevent mosquitoes from breeding around a home, clear clogged gutters and empty any spots of standing water.

