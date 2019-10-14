Report: Suspect in Henry County kidnapping, murder case arraigned

WAVE3 News reports the man charged with murdering his father-in-law and kidnapping his wife made his first court appearance.

37-year-old Terry Whitehouse was brought to Eminence, Ky. from the Oldham County Detention Center after he was originally scheduled to appear via video conference, but there were issues with the court's video system.

Police say Whitehouse killed his father-in-law, Marvin Bowman, and then kidnapped his wife, Melinda, on Oct. 10. Whitehouse told WAVE 3 that his wife asked him to kill her father.

WAVE 3 reports Whitehouse is being held on a $1 million cash bond and is scheduled back in court Oct. 21. The report says a public defender has been appointed to represent him.