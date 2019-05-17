Report: Troopers pull over 3 Kentucky men in Colorado; 33 roosters taken

A report states Colorado troopers stopped three Kentucky men on an interstate highway and found an unusual discovery.

CBS Denver reports 33 roosters are now at the Summit County, Colorado animal shelter in Frisco as a result of the Wednesday traffic stop on Interstate 70.

The report states the vehicle was impounded for evidence gathering, and the men could face unrelated charges. Animal control officers are keeping possession of the roosters until the owners are allowed to take them back.

The report didn't say where in Kentucky the men are from.