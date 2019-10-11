Report: Trump, Pence making Kentucky visits to campaign for Gov. Bevin

A report states President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will both make a visit to Kentucky in hopes of getting Gov. Matt Bevin reelected.

Politico reports they will make separate trips in the runup to the Nov. 5 election, and President Trump is expected to be in Kentucky on the eve of election day.

Bevin is in a contested battle with Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear in the governor's race. The Politico report states Bevin is starting to climb in the polls, giving Republicans hope they can stave off the Democratic challenge in the reliably red state.

Politico also reports Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is scheduled to headline a fundraiser for Bevin in Washington.