Reported vaping overdose at Daviess County High School

A Daviess County High School student was taken to the hospital after a reported vaping overdose.

The report says the school resource officer was contacted by the school staff who said they transferred the juvenile female to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

Deputies say there will be additional charges for at least six other juveniles with various drug charges.

Authorities said the juvenile female who was taken to the hospital has been treated and released. The substance she was vaping will be sent to the Kentucky State Police Lab to be tested.

The school staff and school resource officers are still investigating the incident.