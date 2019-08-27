Reports: Authorities investigating Demarcus Cousins after threat made on recorded call

Multiple reports say police are investigating a video that has a voice believed to be Los Angeles Lakers player and former Kentucky basketball star Demarcus Cousins making a threat to the mother of his child.

TMZ was first to report the allegations, which includes a police report filed by ex-girlfriend Christy West. She claims Cousins threatened her, and there is video of a phone call which she said Cousins threatened to "put a bullet in your f---ing head."

AL.com reports police in Mobile, Alabama are investigating, and they confirm West filed the report.

The call reportedly occurred one day before Cousins got married in Atlanta. You can hear the man on the other line asking if he could have his son. TMZ reports his son was not at the wedding.

Cousins played high school basketball in Mobile before playing for Kentucky.

WARNING: The video below has content not suitable for all audiences.