Kentucky guard Brad Calipari enters NCAA transfer portal

Kentucky guard Brad Calipari, who is the son of head coach John Calipari, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports.

Kentucky confirms Calipari has entered the transfer portal to explore his options, but he has not made a decision on whether he will leave.

Matt Zenitz of AL.com and Evan Daniels of 247Sports were among the first to report that Calipari's name is now in the database, and that allows other schools to contact him. Calipari can also remove his name from the transfer portal and remain at Kentucky.

Calipari, a junior, was redshirted last season, but he has appeared in 27 games with the Wildcats.

John Calipari said at the time he was redshirted that his son had plans to go to graduate school for his final two years of eligibility at Kentucky.

The news came as a surprise to some in the family, as sister Megan Calipari tweeted that she found out about Brad entering the portal on Twitter. She would later tweet that she "can't wait to have a reason to be a fan of a new team" if he decides to leave Kentucky.