Reports: Kentucky to host Detroit Mercy next season at Rupp

According to reports, Kentucky will host Brad Calipari and Detroit Mercy next season at Rupp Arena as part of its non-conference schedule.

This game is part of a campus site round-robin tournament that also features Kentucky's non-conference game with the Richmond Spiders.

After transferring to Detroit Mercy, Brad saw action in 27 games last season, scoring 6.1 points per game. He led the Titans from deep, shooting 38 percent from three. He also shot 70.8 percent from the free-throw line.

He scored a career-high 20 points against Toledo, drilling a career-best five triples.