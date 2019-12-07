Reports: Lane Kiffin returning to coach in the SEC

A person familiar with the negotiations says Mississippi is working to hire FAU's Lane Kiffin as its next head football coach. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because negotiations were ongoing and Kiffin still has a game to coach. Florida Atlantic faces UAB in the Conference USA championship game at home Saturday in Boca Raton, Florida. The Owls are looking for their second C-USA title in three years under the 44-year-old Kiffin. Ole Miss fired coach Matt Luke on Sunday. Mississippi would be Kiffin's fifth head coaching job, fourth in college, during a tumultuous career.

