Reports: NBA teams hope to push date of draft until August

Sources told Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony of ESPN Friday that many NBA teams are united in hopes of pushing the date of the June 25 NBA Draft until no sooner than August 1.

The ESPN report states that top team executives believe pushing back the date allows organizations more time to salvage elements of the pre-draft process.

An August draft could allow more time for in-person workouts, interviews and other in-person functions to increase visibility of draft prospects.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said May 1 is the earliest date that decisions will be made regarding the remaining league calendar.