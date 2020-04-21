Reports: Patriots trade Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers

According to a number of reports including one from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots have agreed to trade Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pending a physical, this deal would reunite the retired tight end with his former quarterback Tom Brady.

Gronkowski's agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed this news with ESPN on Tuesday afternoon.

New England will receive a fourth-round pick in the NFL Draft and the Buccaneers will receive a seventh-round pick in the trade.