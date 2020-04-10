Reports: XFL suspending operations, all employees laid off

According to a report from ESPN, the XFL's chief operating officer Jeffery Pollock said on Friday that the league is suspending all operations and that all employees have been laid off.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, the XFL cancelled the remainder of its regular season back on March 12.

The XFL was in the midst of its first season since 2001 and the teams had completed half of their scheduled 10-week season.

ESPN also said the XFL currently does not have plans to make a return in 2021.