'Young and the Restless' actor Kristoff St. John dead at 52

Actor Kristoff St. John attends the Premiere of the Original Thriller 'Second Sight' at Emerson College on Thursday April 14, 2016 in Los Angeles (AP Photo/Earl Gibson III)
Updated: Mon 10:49 AM, Feb 04, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Officials say Los Angeles police were called to his home on Sunday and his body was turned over to the Los Angeles County coroner. The cause of death was not available.

St. John had played Neil Winters on the CBS soap opera since 1991, earning nine daytime Emmy nominations. He won 10 NAACP Image Awards.

He announced in September that he was engaged to model Kseniya Mikhaleva.

St. John was twice married and divorced and was the father of a son and two daughters. His 24-year-old son, Julian, died in 2014.

On Jan. 21, St. John retweeted "Grieving the loss of a child is a process. It begins on the day your child passes, and ends the day the parent joins them."

 
