Republican Party hosts 2019 Lincoln Dinner

The Republican Party of Kentucky held its 2019 annual Lincoln Dinner Saturday evening at the Hilton in downtown Lexington.

The Republican candidates on the November ballot took the stage to discuss their campaigns.

The keynote speaker for the event was Kayleigh McEnany. McEnany is the press secretary for President Trump's 2020 campaign.

"Two and a half years down the road we have a lot achievements. More than just the judiciary, as remarkable as that is. We have a soaring economy and the first step in criminal justice reform. Democrats talk about it, but President Trump actually does it,” she said during her speech.

Governor Matt Bevin also spoke to the large crowd. He focused on his conservative pride.

“Since when do I have to apologize for standing up for funding pensions, standing up for individual liberty, standing up for the sanctity of human life, standing up for our Second Amendment, standing up for individual responsibilities? Why do we have to apologize for those things?” He asked during the event.

Bevin also named McEnany an honorary Kentucky Colonel.