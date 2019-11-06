Republican Party of Kentucky files complaint against Matt Jones

The Republican Party of Kentucky is accusing Matt Jones of "serious violations" of campaign regulations.

The party filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Wednesday, accusing Jones of violating regulations by accepting campaign contributions from corporations.

“Matt Jones must be held accountable immediately for misusing multiple platforms paid for by his corporate sponsors to unlawfully promote his US Senate candidacy,” said RPK Chairman J. McCauley Brown. "RPK’s complaint is an important first step in stopping Jones’ flagrant failure to comply with federal regulations, and we urge the FEC to deliver a swift and strong penalty.”

Jones hosts Kentucky Sports Radio on iHeartMedia radio stations.

Jones responded to the complaint on Twitter.

Mitch McConnell is trying to get KSR taken off the air immediately with this complaint



It’s nonsense and I am not even a candidate at this time for office



Dogs don’t bark at parked cars https://t.co/dHSVOxqtst — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 6, 2019

The RPK also claims Jones' upcoming book tour violates campaign laws.

Jones announced a new book that takes a shot at Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The title of the book is "Mitch Please! How Mitch McConnell Sold Out Kentucky (and America Too)."

The book is being published by Simon & Schuster and is set for release in 2020.

Also in August, Jones formed an exploratory committee to run for US Senate.

He also said, then, he has support from iHeartMedia to continue his radio show as he continues to consider running for Senate.