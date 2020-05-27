Republican lawmaker condemns 'act of hatred,' criticizes Beshear

The fallout is continuing after protesters hanged an effigy of Governor Andy Beshear from a tree Sunday.

Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge. Photo: Kentucky Legislative Research Commission

Beshear said Tuesday he will not be afraid and will not back down and will continue to lead through one of the most dangerous times in Kentucky’s history.

State Representative Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge, who has been very critical of Beshear’s leadership through the pandemic, said he disseminated his usual rhetoric during Tuesday’s briefing and that while he was doing that, she was trying to help the half million Kentuckians who are unemployed.

She also said “His remarks are part of a greater initiative that he has unveiled in conjunction with the Kentucky Democratic Party to deflect responsibility for the economic turmoil his actions have crafted.”

Maddox also said she nor any of the other legislators he referred to were at the rally, and she said she condemns the act of hatred.

Late Tuesday, a local car dealership announced that it had fired one of the alleged participants.

Governor Beshear said Tuesday that his staff is reviewing possible security changes near both the Capitol and the Governor's Mansion.