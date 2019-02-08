Republican withdraws from Kentucky house race after recount ended in tie

A Kentucky Republican lawmaker is withdrawing from a house race after a recount ended in a tie.

Incumbent DJ Johnson said he withdrew from the race against Democrat Jim Glenn after a dispute over whether a coin flip or random draw would decide the race. Johnson was in favor the random draw, but he said Glenn's attorney would have contested it.

Johnson said at a committee meeting in Frankfort it would not be fair to voters in the 13th district to continue a legal battle months after they cast their ballots.

Election results gave Glenn a one-vote lead, but a recount ended in a draw.

Glenn was sworn in on the first day of the legislative session based on the election results prior to the recount. Johnson's withdrawal means Glenn will maintain his elected position within the General Assembly.