Rescheduled trick-or-treat times in Lexington draw criticism from public

A rainy forecast has prompted many cities in central Kentucky, including Lexington, to reschedule trick-or-treat times.

Mayor Linda Gorton made the decision Wednesday to move the city’s trick-or-treat time to Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m.

Mayor Gorton tweeted, in part, “There are a lot of opinions on all sides of this issue… in the end, we decided to err on the side of caution.

Several parents have sounded off on the time change, issuing comments on social media, including, “The time is too early,” and “This was not the most brilliant of decisions.”

There are still options in Lexington for kids and their families to trick-or-treat Thursday.

Fayette Mall is holding its annual trick-or-treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Organizers say a large turnout is expected.

“We’re inviting kids to come out and trick-or-treat inside,” says Sarah Robinson with Fayette Mall. “We have over 50 retailers participating, but we do want to caution that because of the inclement weather, we are expecting large crowds, and there is a limited supply of candy.

The mall will not hold trick-or-treating again on Saturday, during Lexington’s event.

