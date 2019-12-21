Rescue, arrest after crews pull man from high water in Henderson Co.

A high water rescue in Henderson County ended in an arrest Friday afternoon.

According to television station WFIE, emergency crews were called to Waterworks Road near Ellis Park around 3:30 p.m. on a report that a man was standing on a van in floodwater.

When deputies arrived, they say they saw three people in the van, but two of them got out and ran off.

Crews used a rescue boat to pull the third man, 42-year-old Joseph Cox, to safety. He was soon arrested, however, when investigators discovered he had active warrants for his arrest.

Cox is now in the Henderson County Detention Center.

No word at this time how the van ended up in the high waters, or who the other men in the van may have been.

