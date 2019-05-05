Rescue teams carry out hiker undergoing cardiac event

Rescuers with Wolfe and Powell County Search & Rescue Teams, along with Red STAR (Red River Gorge Special Treatment, Access and Rescue,) carried a hiker to safety Saturday morning.

Teams say they were called in around 11:00 a.m. According to a Facebook post from the Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team, the hiker had experienced a cardiac event.

Initially, rescuers attempted to arrange a helicopter rescue, but incoming inclement weather made it impossible.

Instead, rescuers carried the hiker 3 miles to an awaiting ambulance.

No word on the hiker’s condition.

