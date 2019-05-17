Family: Rescued Magoffin Co. toddler to be released from hospital Friday

Kenneth Howard, the Magoffin County toddler recently rescued after being lost in the woods for days, will be released from the hospital and head home Friday.

Nine-year-old Dalton Howard, Kenneth's cousin, has been counting down the days to when they will be reunited - an event many worried might not happen as the search for Kenneth stretched out over three days.

"I was just thinking about what he was going through, and I was just trying to help as much as I could."

Dalton was one of hundreds of volunteers who dropped everything to conduct a day-and-night search for the 22-month-old.

Rescuers found Kenneth on Wednesday at an old strip mine on the Floyd-Magoffin County line.

Officials say he had tick bites, some scratches and was pretty dehydrated, but otherwise, he was in amazingly good shape.

"It feels great to know he's OK, and he's not going to spend any longer times to stay in the woods," says Dalton.

Howard was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital in West Virginia after being found for treatment.

"I'm just glad he's coming back," says Dalton, as he waits for his cousin to get home.

