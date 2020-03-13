Here are resources for Fayette County Public Schools students and families

With Fayette County Public Schools closed for at least the next three weeks, the school system is providing services to students and families.

Educational activities appropriate for students at each grade level:

1. Students at every grade level were given copies of “FCPS Unplugged” to take home with them. This document includes activities students can do at home without the use of electronic devices.2. Families and students can visit www.fcps.net/COVID19 and there will be online lessons posted under the link for “Instructional Activities."

Free breakfast and lunch will be served to anyone 18-years-old or younger at 115 bus stops and 18 school locations throughout the community. More information on bus routes can be found below.

Bus Bites Routes to Print by WKYT on Scribd

Fayette County Public Schools encourages families to enjoy the time they have together and have developed a set of "Family Fun Activities." Those activities can be found below.

Family Fun 3.13.20 by WKYT on Scribd

Bluegrass HealthFirst Clinics at our schools will remain open to provide medical care for children and families. Click here for a list of clinics and to call to schedule an appointment.

District Mental Health Professionals will be on call to help students and families. To access this service call 859-381-4100.

Family Resource and Youth Service Centers will be available by phone to support families with essential needs. Click here for a list of FRYSCs.

