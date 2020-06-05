'Respect them': Even in wealthy areas, food bank demand high

Cars are lining up for hours to take home free food amid an economy weakened by the coronavirus, even in affluent areas.

A scene in Valley Stream on New York's Long Island as been replicated nationwide during a 10-week stretch in which 42 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits.

The Valley Stream stream donations were just one of many events Island Harvest has conducted throughout the area recently. CEO Randi Shubin Dresner says the food bank has distributed 1.2 million more meals so far this year than the same period last year. In Connecticut, demand has also been intense.