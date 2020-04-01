Restaurant inspections slowing down in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is still doing restaurant inspections during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Communications officer Kevin Hall says a team of 15 inspectors are performing the routine check-ups on a limited basis, rather than the regularly scheduled two times per year.

Only restaurants that are on probation or have received complaints will be inspected for the time being.

He says the operation looks a little different now that dining rooms in Kentucky are closed, and health department employees will focus mainly on the kitchen area now.

With many places having a smaller staff, the interactions with employees will be more direct.

Hall says it's important for both restaurant owners and the customers to act responsibly by following the guidelines the governor has given.

"No restaurant wants to get reported to the governor's hotline and be called out by Governor Beshear on his daily press conference," Hall said. "so if you are violating the rules yourself, you're putting that business in jeopardy of being close or being called out."

Hall says the health department has not considered postponing the inspections. He says whether or not the previously-scheduled inspections for every restaurant happen depends on when the pandemic ends.

Hall recommends that if people are hesitant to order takeout, they should check the health department's website to see an establishment's most recent inspection score.