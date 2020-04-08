Restaurant relief center hands out Easter baskets with free meals

Restaurant workers picking up their free meals at Great Bagel's relief center got a special item to go.

Great Bagel's is giving free meals to restaurant workers facing layoffs. Thanks to donations, they're also able to give those workers' kids an Easter basket. (WKYT)

Great Bagel has been providing free meals to restaurant workers facing salary cuts and layoffs. Carolyn Epperson, a bartender at Jeff Ruby's, volunteers for the program. She received a donation from one of her own regulars Tuesday.

He told her he wanted to help the children of workers, so she decided to put together Easter baskets. She said, as a mother and grandma, she feels for the children who might not understand everything that is going on during the pandemic.

"I'd say, 'Would you like this?' and they were like, 'Oh yes!' Moms even had tears in their eyes, they were like, this is so great because a lot of them can't afford to go out and get Easter things right now," she said.

Epperson said if folks continue to donate funds or supplies to the relief program, she plans to keep handing out the baskets until Easter Sunday.