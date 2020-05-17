Restaurants and business owners hesitant for reopen

While customers are eager for businesses and restaurants to reopen this week, owners say they're hesitant to move forward too quickly.

"I don't have plans to reopen anytime soon," said Atomic Ramen owner Dan Wu. "Honestly it doesn't feel safe from a health perspective. It doesn't feel feasible from an economic perspective when we're only allowed to open at 33 percent capacity."

Wu is just one of many restaurant owners who feel the need to wait for more information before moving forward.

"It's kind of based on some of the science and some of the medicine, the news that's coming out in terms of infection rates," Wu said.

His business is located in a food court setting of the Summit, making it harder to regulate and monitor who comes in and out.

Other businesses are planning on using outdoor space only to serve those who wish to "dine in."

"I don't mind buying more tents to install here and just let people sit outside," owner of Sav's Grill Mamadou Savane said. "Personally, I'm not ready to open my dining room to anyone yet."

The hesitation to let customers inside their business comes from what some business owners call little guidance and concern for their employees and customers.

"God forbid somebody claimed they got sick from your place and that's it, that's the end of your business because you have to shut down," Sav said.

Restaurants and shops are asking customers call before going inside to make a reservation or to see how they plan on handling reopening.