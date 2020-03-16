Restaurants in Lexington prepare for switch to take out/delivery only

Local bars and restaurants were already taking a hit when the COVID-19 outbreak started. But now they're being asked to do things very differently.

"A lot of us are shutting down this week after Beshear recommended it," said Dan Wu, owner of Atomic Ramen.

Business owners have a common fear.

"Sadly the truth is when this is all over, some of us won't be around anymore," Wu said.

But Atomic Ramen owner Wu is trying to help where he can.

"One thing people can do from home safely and support the small businesses is gift cards online," Wu said.

Last Friday, Wu thought of something to help the purchase of gift cards easier for customers.

"So we've created a website called LEXUNITE.com. We were going to centralize online gift card sales for a bunch of restaurants, bars, coffee shops, small business in Lexington," Wu said.

Today, he's going to different local businesses and having owners read a message on camera. He'll put that video online so customers can put a face with their favorite local spot.

"Our hope is that in a few months or however long this takes, when the dust settles, you want to come out and you want to celebrate, you want a cup of coffee, you want to go get your nails done, do you want a big bowl of ramen, we still want to be around for you when that happens,” Wu said.

This website is a brand new idea they're hoping to have launched by Wednesday or Thursday.