Restaurants offering specials for Fat Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Lexington restaurants will have specials today, March 5 in honor of Fat Tuesday.

  • Bourbon 'n' Toulouse: Kick off party starts 11 a.m. Alligator Etouffee served and King Cake. Crawfish boil at 6:30 p.m.

  • Gumbo Ya Ya: Celebrating from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Extended menu featuring Alligator Sauce Piquante, Lobster, King cake and more.

  • Smithtown Seafood: Featuring menu including oysters served with lemons, cocktail sauce and mignonette.

  • Windy Corner Market: Celebration featuring Shrimp, chicken and crawfish.

  • Holly Hill Inn: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cocktail specials and smooth jazz.

  • Zim's Cafe: Menu featuring gumbo, chicken, sausage and shrimp.

  • Ramsey's Diner: Featuring crawfish, gumbo, red beans and rice.

  • Proud Mary BBQ: Starts at 3 p.m. Boiled crawfish, fried catfish, King Cake and more.

  • Oscar Diggs: 1 p.m. until 11 p.m. March 9. Creole inspired food including shrimp Po Boy, Crawfish and Cajun Salmon Pasta.

  • Buddha Lounge: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Menu including crawfish, gumbo and shrimp.

  • Copper Roux: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Authentic Cajun cuisine.

  • Winchell's: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Menu including Chicken Etouffe, gumbo and red beans and rice.

  • Creaux: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mardi Gras costume contest, live music, all night drink specials. Menu including gumbo, red beans and rice and King Cake.

  • KSBar and Grille: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Hurricanes, cups of gambalaya, beignets and shrimp po boys.

  • Alfalfa: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. $5 Red beans and rice plates.

  • Blue Stallion Brewing Company: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. muffaletta sandwiches, crawfish boil, zydeco music and UK game on screens.

  • J. Gumbo's: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Special menu including jambalaya, crawfish and Gumbo.

 
