Restaurants offering specials for Fat Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Lexington restaurants will have specials today, March 5 in honor of Fat Tuesday.
- Bourbon 'n' Toulouse: Kick off party starts 11 a.m. Alligator Etouffee served and King Cake. Crawfish boil at 6:30 p.m.
- Gumbo Ya Ya: Celebrating from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Extended menu featuring Alligator Sauce Piquante, Lobster, King cake and more.
- Smithtown Seafood: Featuring menu including oysters served with lemons, cocktail sauce and mignonette.
- Windy Corner Market: Celebration featuring Shrimp, chicken and crawfish.
- Holly Hill Inn: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cocktail specials and smooth jazz.
- Zim's Cafe: Menu featuring gumbo, chicken, sausage and shrimp.
- Ramsey's Diner: Featuring crawfish, gumbo, red beans and rice.
- Proud Mary BBQ: Starts at 3 p.m. Boiled crawfish, fried catfish, King Cake and more.
- Oscar Diggs: 1 p.m. until 11 p.m. March 9. Creole inspired food including shrimp Po Boy, Crawfish and Cajun Salmon Pasta.
- Buddha Lounge: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Menu including crawfish, gumbo and shrimp.
- Copper Roux: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Authentic Cajun cuisine.
- Winchell's: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Menu including Chicken Etouffe, gumbo and red beans and rice.
- Creaux: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mardi Gras costume contest, live music, all night drink specials. Menu including gumbo, red beans and rice and King Cake.
- KSBar and Grille: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Hurricanes, cups of gambalaya, beignets and shrimp po boys.
- Alfalfa: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. $5 Red beans and rice plates.
- Blue Stallion Brewing Company: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. muffaletta sandwiches, crawfish boil, zydeco music and UK game on screens.
- J. Gumbo's: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Special menu including jambalaya, crawfish and Gumbo.