Resuscitator used after dog rescued from Lexington house fire

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 11:22 AM, Feb 07, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters rescued a dog trapped inside a burning home Thursday morning.

Crews responded to a house fire on Judy Lane around 9 a.m. The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen.

Firefighters went inside and rescued a dog inside the home before using a pet resuscitator on it. The dog, named Zeus, is expected to make a full recovery.

The homeowners tell WKYT they will be displaced, but they are happy Zeus is still alive. Zeus will be heading to a local veterinarian for a checkup.

The Red Cross will assist the family.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus