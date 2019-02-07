Resuscitator used after dog rescued from Lexington house fire

Lexington firefighters rescued a dog trapped inside a burning home Thursday morning.

Crews responded to a house fire on Judy Lane around 9 a.m. The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen.

Firefighters went inside and rescued a dog inside the home before using a pet resuscitator on it. The dog, named Zeus, is expected to make a full recovery.

The homeowners tell WKYT they will be displaced, but they are happy Zeus is still alive. Zeus will be heading to a local veterinarian for a checkup.

The Red Cross will assist the family.