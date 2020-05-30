Retreat or deploy? Police try to balance protest response

On two straight nights of unruly protests, police officers retreated from their posts in some cities, while in others, they deployed batons, flash-bang grenades and tear gas to quell the unrest.

The wide range of responses exacerbated tensions with the protesters in several locations and brought global attention to the tactics that American police use during riots as they try to find a balance between keeping the peace and protecting the safety of officers and the public. keep the peace without retreating or shoving people to the ground.

In Minneapolis, leaders decided to evacuate a police precinct Thursday and surrender it to protesters who set it on fire. In New York, officers used batons and shoved protesters down as they took people into custody and cleared the streets.