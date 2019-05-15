Reward for information in Savannah Spurlock case expires Wednesday

Wednesday night marks the deadline for a $10,000 reward in the case of a missing Madison County woman.

Photo: WKYT/Phil Pendleton

The 23-year-old mother of four, Savannah Spurlock, has been missing since Jan. 4.

Spurlock’s family hoped someone would call Richmond Police with the tip to lead them to 23-year-old Spurlock. The reward expires at midnight.

Investigators say Spurlock went to a Lexington bar the night she disappeared. Her family says she simply wanted a fun night out, but it’s resulted in a nightmare after something happened between that Limestone Street bar and a home in Garrard County where police believe she was taken. Ellen Spurlock says the hope is that someone will recognize their urgency in providing information.

“We wanted to put an expiration date on it because we want someone to come forward now," says Ellen Spurlock, Savannah's mother. "We were praying someone would give that missing piece of the puzzle and not wait. Not keep on waiting.”

Richmond police have not released any new information, but have said in the past they believe she left with three men headed for Garrard County. Police interviewed those men but they have not been charged.

Relatives say the reward is a large expense for them, but they say if Spurlock is found every penny will be worth it.

