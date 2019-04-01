Reward offered in Savannah Spurlock case exceeds $10K

Organizers are now offering more than $10,000 for anyone who can help find missing Richmond woman Savannah Spurlock.

Photo: Missing Savannah/Facebook

Spurlock was last seen Jan. 4 in downtown Lexington leaving The Other Bar with three men. Investigators have talked to all three and learned she went to a Garrard County home after being at the bar. Since then, investigators have searched homes, lakes, and farmland but have not been able to locate her. She was last known to be in Garrard County.

Police say if you have any information related to Spurlock’s phone or small purse she was carrying at the time of her disappearance, you should call the Richmond Police Department at (859) 624-4776.

Organizers will release more details on the reward Monday.