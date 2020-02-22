Reward offered as deputies search for Breathitt Co. suspect throwing cans at commercial vehicles

At least two commercial vehicles have been hit by unopened soda cans. (Photo: MGN Online)
JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) – Deputies in Breathitt County are asking for help from the public tracking down whoever is throwing unopened soda cans at commercial trucks in the area.

According to sister-station WYMT, at least two commercial vehicles have been hit by the cans.

In one instance, a soda can slammed into a truck’s windshield, smashing through it and sending glass flying into the driver’s face. The driver had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies say it could’ve caused a major traffic accident. Fortunately, both drivers were able to pull over to the shoulder safely.

The owner of both of the trucks that were hit, King Crete, Inc., has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office.

 
