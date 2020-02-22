Reward offered as deputies search for Breathitt Co. suspect throwing cans at commercial vehicles

Deputies in Breathitt County are asking for help from the public tracking down whoever is throwing unopened soda cans at commercial trucks in the area.

According to sister-station WYMT, at least two commercial vehicles have been hit by the cans.

In one instance, a soda can slammed into a truck’s windshield, smashing through it and sending glass flying into the driver’s face. The driver had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies say it could’ve caused a major traffic accident. Fortunately, both drivers were able to pull over to the shoulder safely.

The owner of both of the trucks that were hit, King Crete, Inc., has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office.