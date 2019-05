The Arrow Fund is offering a $1,000 dollar reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever abandoned 11 puppies in a box in Tyner, Kentucky.

The puppies were found at the bottom of a ravine in a Keurig box on May 16. They were eventually transported to Louisville where they are being cared for.

The puppies, who have been named after ‘Game of Thrones’ characters, have been placed in foster homes where they are receiving round-the-clock care.