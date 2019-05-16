Reward offered in theft of excavator from Perry County business

The Perry County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in identifying a truck he says was used in the theft of an excavator from the Rental Pro on Willies Way.

Surveillance video from the scene shows the theft happened around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning. The Sheriff says a Toyota Tacoma was used to haul off a John Deere 35D excavator.

Rental Pro has offered a $1,000 reward for the return of the excavator or the conviction of whoever was responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 439-4523.

