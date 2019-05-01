Reward set to expire as search for Savannah Spurlock continues

The search for Savannah Spurlock continues, now more than three months after her disappearance.

Photo: WKYT/Phil Pendleton

There's a $10,000 reward for information, but that reward expires May 15. To be eligible for the reward, the information must also be given to law enforcement.

Several searches have been conducted in Garrard County, where officials believe Savannah Spurlock was last seen in January.

WKYT spoke to Savannah’s aunt, Lisa Thoma, from her home in Ohio via FaceTime. She says police told them to put an expiration date on that reward in hopes of someone giving them the tip they need and sensing the same urgency they have felt for four months now.

On Friday friends and volunteers placed hundreds of flyers all over Lancaster and their tip line was flooded with information but sadly, nothing to lead them to the missing woman.

“We were getting some more on Sunday. It seems that none of them panned out. It is really disappointing, and I know police tell us they get tips all day long, people coming in there, and calling,” says Thoma.

Thoma also says they are encouraging all property owners in Garrard County, as well as in surrounding Lincoln and Jessamine counties, to search their property. Those are large rural areas where there could be a clue on someone’s land they may not even be aware of.

