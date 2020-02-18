Rhyne Howard named Co-SEC Player of the Week

After becoming the second-fastest player in program history to reach 1,000 career points, Kentucky sophomore Rhyne Howard has been named the Co-SEC Player of the Week along with Texas A&M's Chennedy Carter.

In Sunday's upset win over No. 6 Mississippi State, the sophomore star scored a game-high 26 points, adding ten rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

The double-double was her fifth of the season, while the 20-point performance was her 15th of the year.

Howard has now scored 20 or more points in ten of her last eleven games.

No. 14 Kentucky (19-5, 8-4) visits Ole Miss Thursday before hosting No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday.