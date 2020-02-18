Rhyne Howard named Co-SEC Player of the Week

Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) dribbles the ball against South Carolina guard Breanna Beal during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Kentucky 99-72. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -- After becoming the second-fastest player in program history to reach 1,000 career points, Kentucky sophomore Rhyne Howard has been named the Co-SEC Player of the Week along with Texas A&M's Chennedy Carter.

In Sunday's upset win over No. 6 Mississippi State, the sophomore star scored a game-high 26 points, adding ten rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

The double-double was her fifth of the season, while the 20-point performance was her 15th of the year.

Howard has now scored 20 or more points in ten of her last eleven games.

No. 14 Kentucky (19-5, 8-4) visits Ole Miss Thursday before hosting No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday.

 
